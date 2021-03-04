>
Marketwired
Articles 

Histogen to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

March 04, 2021 | About: HSTO +0%

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. ( HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced that Histogen’s financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 will be released after the close of market on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

About Histogen Inc.

Histogen Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. Histogen’s innovative technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells. Histogen’s proprietary, reproducible manufacturing process provides targeted solutions across a broad range of therapeutic indications including hair growth, dermal rejuvenation, joint cartilage regeneration and spinal disk repair. For more information, please visit www.histogen.com.

CONTACT:

Susan A. Knudson
Executive Vice President & CFO
Histogen Inc.
[email protected]

