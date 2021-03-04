CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), which operates within the segments of vehicles and trailers, auto parts and services, reports its results for the fourth quarter of 2020 (4Q2020) and 2020 (2020), ended in December 31, 2020. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 4Q2020 are as follows:

4Q20 Total Gross Revenue, before consolidation, is R$ 2.6 billion , an increase of 44.2% as compared to 4Q19 ( R$ 1.8 billion );

before consolidation, is , an increase of 44.2% as compared to 4Q19 ( ); 4Q20 Consolidated Net Revenue is R$ 1.8 billion , 40.7% higher than the revenue achieved in 4Q19 ( R$ 1.3 billion );

is , 40.7% higher than the revenue achieved in 4Q19 ( ); 4Q20 Consolidated EBITDA is R$ 668.5 million , with EBITDA margin of 37.0% and 4Q20 Adjusted EBITDA of R$ 278.9 million , with adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.5%.

is , with EBITDA margin of 37.0% and of , with adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.5%. 4Q20 Net Income is R$ 490.4 million , and net margin of 27.1%, as compared to net income of R$ 52.9 million in 4Q19.

CONFERENCE CALL RESULTS March 5, 2021, Friday, 11:00AM Brasília, 09:00AM New York and 2:00PM London Dial–in from Brazil: +55 (11) 3181-8565 / 4210-1803 Dial–in from USA: +1 844 204-8942 / +1 412 717-9627 Ticker: RANDON

The webcasting presentation of the company will be available at:

ri.randon.com.br

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/randon-reports-fourth-quarter-2020-results-301240959.html

SOURCE Randon S.A.