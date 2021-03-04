Vistra Corp (VST) President and CFO James A Burke Bought $498,000 of Shares

President and CFO of Vistra Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James A Burke (insider trades) bought 30,000 shares of VST on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $16.6 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $498,000.

Vistra Energy Corp through its subsidiaries is in electricity market activities including power generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management and retail sales of electricity to end users. Vistra Corp has a market cap of $8.46 billion; its shares were traded at around $17.490000 with a P/E ratio of 13.56 and P/S ratio of 0.76. The dividend yield of Vistra Corp stocks is 3.10%.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Paul M Barbas bought 12,000 shares of VST stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $16.42. The price of the stock has increased by 6.52% since.

