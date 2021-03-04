>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) CFO Alan R. Stewart Bought $285,000 of Shares

March 04, 2021 | About: SSTI -2.16%

CFO of Shotspotter Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alan R. Stewart (insider trades) bought 7,500 shares of SSTI on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $38 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $285,000.

ShotSpotter Inc is the leader in gunfire detection and location technology providing the trusted, scalable and reliable gunfire alert and analysis. Shotspotter Inc has a market cap of $411.444 million; its shares were traded at around $35.760000 with a P/E ratio of 354.05 and P/S ratio of 9.10.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 7,500 shares of SSTI stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $38. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.89% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Sr. VP Products and Technology Paul S. Ames sold 1,117 shares of SSTI stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $36.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.16% since.
  • Sr. VP, Operations Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,117 shares of SSTI stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $36.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.16% since.
  • 10% Owner Gary M Lauder sold 128,000 shares of SSTI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $39.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.58% since.
  • Sr. VP Operations Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of SSTI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $51.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 30.4% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SSTI, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)