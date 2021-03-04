Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) CFO Alan R. Stewart Bought $285,000 of Shares

CFO of Shotspotter Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alan R. Stewart (insider trades) bought 7,500 shares of SSTI on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $38 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $285,000.

ShotSpotter Inc is the leader in gunfire detection and location technology providing the trusted, scalable and reliable gunfire alert and analysis. Shotspotter Inc has a market cap of $411.444 million; its shares were traded at around $35.760000 with a P/E ratio of 354.05 and P/S ratio of 9.10.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Sr. VP Products and Technology Paul S. Ames sold 1,117 shares of SSTI stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $36.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.16% since.

Sr. VP, Operations Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,117 shares of SSTI stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $36.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.16% since.

10% Owner Gary M Lauder sold 128,000 shares of SSTI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $39.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.58% since.

Sr. VP Operations Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of SSTI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $51.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 30.4% since.

