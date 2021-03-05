Kforce Inc (KFRC) CEO David L Dunkel Sold $820,800 of Shares

CEO of Kforce Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David L Dunkel (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of KFRC on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $54.72 a share. The total sale was $820,800.

Kforce Inc is a staffing solutions provider. It specializes in proving professional and technical staffing services to varied markets. Kforce Inc has a market cap of $1.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $52.030000 with a P/E ratio of 19.97 and P/S ratio of 0.80. The dividend yield of Kforce Inc stocks is 1.54%. Kforce Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.40% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO David L Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of KFRC stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $54.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.92% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO David M Kelly sold 15,000 shares of KFRC stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $47.47. The price of the stock has increased by 9.61% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Ralph Struzziero sold 5,000 shares of KFRC stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $50.15. The price of the stock has increased by 3.75% since.

COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 18,440 shares of KFRC stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $46.33. The price of the stock has increased by 12.3% since.

COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 3,497 shares of KFRC stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $46.49. The price of the stock has increased by 11.92% since.

Director Mark F Furlong sold 25,000 shares of KFRC stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $47.85. The price of the stock has increased by 8.74% since.

SVP Finance & Accounting Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,000 shares of KFRC stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $46.93. The price of the stock has increased by 10.87% since.

