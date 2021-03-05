5 Guru Stocks With Predictable Business

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following companies have high business predictability ratings and wide margins of safety as of March 5.

Intel

Intel Corp. (INTC) has a 3.5-star business predictability rank and, according to the discounted cash flow calculator, a 12.30% margin of safety at an average price of $59.90 per share.

The chipmaker has a market cap of $246 billion and an enterprise value of $259 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue and earnings per share have increased 7.10% and 22%, respectively.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 9.41% and is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 12.13. The share price has been as high as $68.09 and as low as $43.61 in the last year. As of March 5, the stock was trading 12.03% below its 52-week high and 37.35% above its 52-week low.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.80% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.72% and Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.45%.

Lowe's

Lowe's Companies Inc. (LAD) has a five-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 10.54% margin of safety at the average price of $158.29 per share.

The U.S. home improvement retailer has a market cap of $118.38 billion and an enterprise value of $139.39 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 7.20% and its earnings per share have risen 19.50%.

The stock has climbed 47.93% over the past 12 months and shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 20.48. The share price has been as high as $180.67 and as low as $60 in the last 52 weeks. As of March 5, the stock was trading 12.39% below its 52-week high and 163.82% above its 52-week low.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.69% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.80%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24% and Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08%.

Facebook

Facebook Inc. (FB) has a five-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, an 11.17% margin of safety at an average price of $255 per share.

The online social network company has a market cap of $770.29 billion and an enterprise value of $718.99 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 36.80% and its earnings per share have risen 42.80%.

The share price has risen 37.40% over the past 12 months. The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 25.29. The share price has been as high as $304.67 and as low as $137 in the last 52 weeks. As of Jan. 28, the stock was trading 16.17% below its 52-week high and 86.29% above its 52-week low.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.37% of outstanding shares, Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22%, Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22% and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has a five-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 12.73% margin of safety at an average price of $62.41 per share.

The company, which operates in Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking and wholesale banking, has a market cap of $113.55 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 6.70% and its earnings per share have risen 9.20%.

Shares have risen 27.59% compared to 12 months ago. The stock is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 11.99. The share price has been as high as $63.77 and as low as $33.74 in the last 52 weeks. As of March 5, the stock was trading 2.14% below its 52-week high and 84.97% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.03% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.

Progressive

Progressive Corp. (PGR) has a three-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 63.80% margin of safety at an average price of $88.86 per share.

The U.S. auto insurer has a market cap of $52.05 billion and an enterprise value of $57.86 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 16.30% and its earnings per share have risen 41%.

Shares have increased 21.39% compared to 12 months ago. The share price has been as high as $102.05 and as low as $62.18 in the last 52 weeks. As of March 5, the stock was trading 12.93% below its 52-week high and 42.91% above its 52-week low.

With 0.67% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Glenn Greenberg (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28% and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned

