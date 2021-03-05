>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Boost Mobile expands its affordable handset options with the new moto g power

March 05, 2021 | About: NAS:DISH +1.83%

- Motorola moto g power is now available on Boost Mobile's website, priced at $99.99 (MSRP $169.99)

- New smartphone features a 5,000 mAh battery, 48MP multi camera system, 6.6" HD+ HID (Hole in Display) Max Vision Display and AI enabled octa-core processor with 4GB RAM / 64GB ROM

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 5, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile today added the new moto g power to its portfolio of devices. With this new device, Boost continues to provide the best in tech at the best value. The moto g power is now available for purchase online at BoostMobile.com for $99.99 (MSRP $169.99).

DISH unveils new Boost Mobile logo (PRNewsfoto/DISH Network Corporation)

The new moto g power is built with power for ultimate purpose. It features a massive 5,000 mAh battery for up to three days of talk and text without stopping to charge. Moto g power is equipped with a 48MP triple camera system for sharper, brighter photos in low-light settings with Quad Pixel technology for portraits and Macro Vision to bring the camera 4x closer to the subject. Then, bring photos to life on an ultra-wide, 6.6" Max Vision HD+ Display.

Moto g power features:

  • 6.6" HD+ HID Max Vision Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio
  • 5,000 mAh battery
  • A 48MP triple pixel camera with a Macro Vision lens
  • 4GB RAM / 64GB ROM memory
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, AI-enabled up to 2.0GHz Octa-Core Processor

Boost Mobile plans offer customers flexibility, choice and performance
With the moto g power on Boost Mobile's reliable, nationwide network, customers can connect and surf uninterrupted. Boost Mobile's affordable prepaid phone plans allows customers to enjoy all the features of their moto g power and save money with phone plans starting at just $10 per month.

Boost Mobile service plans include a mobile hotspot and 99% nationwide coverage with voice roaming, all on the new T-Mobile network, where they will receive a stronger signal, faster speeds and more coverage.

For full details on the device and pricing, visit BoostMobile.com.

About Boost Mobile
Boost Mobile provides award-winning, best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers through access to the carrier's Expanded Data Network and competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. In 2020, DISH became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network. DISH Wireless L.L.C. operates Boost Mobile. DISH Wireless L.L.C. is a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH), a Fortune 250 company. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boost-mobile-expands-its-affordable-handset-options-with-the-new-moto-g-power-301241568.html

SOURCE Boost Mobile


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)