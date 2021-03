Bernard Horn Comments on Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX ) was one of the biggest contributors to overall portfolio performance, up more than 100% as management indicated a faster than anticipated recovery in certain regional stores, with record U.S. sales revenues stemming from Crocs' direct-to-consumer (digital) platform. The footwear company also outlined its COVID-19 safety efforts at distribution centers, while shoring up balance sheets and reducing capital expenditures in the near term.