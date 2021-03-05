>
Trane Technologies Plc (TT) Chairman and CEO Michael W Lamach Sold $11.6 million of Shares

March 05, 2021 | About: TT +4.58%

Chairman and CEO of Trane Technologies Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael W Lamach (insider trades) sold 74,672 shares of TT on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $155.07 a share. The total sale was $11.6 million.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC is a diversified company. It provides products, services and solutions to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables, and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. Trane Technologies Plc has a market cap of $38.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $160.420000 with a P/E ratio of 45.60 and P/S ratio of 3.14. The dividend yield of Trane Technologies Plc stocks is 1.36%. Trane Technologies Plc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 8.70% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Michael W Lamach sold 74,672 shares of TT stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $155.07. The price of the stock has increased by 3.45% since.
  • Chairman and CEO Michael W Lamach sold 12,754 shares of TT stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $147.26. The price of the stock has increased by 8.94% since.
  • Chairman and CEO Michael W Lamach sold 5,570 shares of TT stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $148.42. The price of the stock has increased by 8.09% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive Vice President Marcia J Avedon sold 12,866 shares of TT stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $155.09. The price of the stock has increased by 3.44% since.
  • Senior Vice President Evan M Turtz sold 1,091 shares of TT stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $155.17. The price of the stock has increased by 3.38% since.
  • President and COO David S Regnery sold 30,683 shares of TT stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $155.07. The price of the stock has increased by 3.45% since.
  • Senior Vice President Evan M Turtz sold 459 shares of TT stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $147.26. The price of the stock has increased by 8.94% since.
  • Senior Vice President Keith A Sultana sold 1,164 shares of TT stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $147.24. The price of the stock has increased by 8.95% since.

