Air Lease Corp (AL) EVP & MANAGING DIRECTOR, ASIA Jie Chen Sold $828,090 of Shares

EVP & MANAGING DIRECTOR, ASIA of Air Lease Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jie Chen (insider trades) sold 17,485 shares of AL on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $47.36 a share. The total sale was $828,090.

Air Lease Corp is a U.S based aircraft leasing company. Its main source of revenue comes through the leasing of narrow and wide-bodied jet aircrafts primarily in the European market. Air Lease Corp has a market cap of $5.46 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.990000 with a P/E ratio of 10.94 and P/S ratio of 2.73. The dividend yield of Air Lease Corp stocks is 1.27%. Air Lease Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 11.90% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO AND PRESIDENT John L Plueger sold 79,323 shares of AL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $45.78. The price of the stock has increased by 4.83% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP AND CFO Gregory B Willis sold 10,525 shares of AL stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $47.13. The price of the stock has increased by 1.82% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & MANAGING DIRECTOR, ASIA Jie Chen sold 17,485 shares of AL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $47.36. The price of the stock has increased by 1.33% since.

EVP & MANAGING DIRECTOR, ASIA Jie Chen sold 2,515 shares of AL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $47.14. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AL, click here