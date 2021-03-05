Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) CEO and President Jeffrey W. Albers Sold $1.7 million of Shares

CEO and President of Blueprint Medicines Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey W. Albers (insider trades) sold 18,986 shares of BPMC on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $89.28 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Blueprint Medicines Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on improving the lives of patients with diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. Its drug candidates include avapritinib, BLU 554, BLU-782 and BLU-667. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a market cap of $5.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $95.930000 with a P/E ratio of 18.31 and P/S ratio of 6.86.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Michael Landsittel sold 1,507 shares of BPMC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $86.76. The price of the stock has increased by 10.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief People Officer Debra Durso-bumpus sold 1,693 shares of BPMC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $86.76. The price of the stock has increased by 10.57% since.

Principal Accounting Officer Ariel Hurley sold 1,372 shares of BPMC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $91.16. The price of the stock has increased by 5.23% since.

COO Kate Haviland sold 1,952 shares of BPMC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $86.77. The price of the stock has increased by 10.56% since.

EVP and Chief Legal Officer Tracey L Mccain sold 1,893 shares of BPMC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $86.76. The price of the stock has increased by 10.57% since.

SVP, Technical Operations Christopher K. Murray sold 1,210 shares of BPMC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $86.76. The price of the stock has increased by 10.57% since.

