>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) CEO and President Jeffrey W. Albers Sold $1.7 million of Shares

March 05, 2021 | About: BPMC +4.26%

CEO and President of Blueprint Medicines Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey W. Albers (insider trades) sold 18,986 shares of BPMC on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $89.28 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Blueprint Medicines Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on improving the lives of patients with diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. Its drug candidates include avapritinib, BLU 554, BLU-782 and BLU-667. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a market cap of $5.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $95.930000 with a P/E ratio of 18.31 and P/S ratio of 6.86.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and President Jeffrey W. Albers sold 18,986 shares of BPMC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $89.28. The price of the stock has increased by 7.45% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Michael Landsittel sold 1,507 shares of BPMC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $86.76. The price of the stock has increased by 10.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief People Officer Debra Durso-bumpus sold 1,693 shares of BPMC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $86.76. The price of the stock has increased by 10.57% since.
  • Principal Accounting Officer Ariel Hurley sold 1,372 shares of BPMC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $91.16. The price of the stock has increased by 5.23% since.
  • COO Kate Haviland sold 1,952 shares of BPMC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $86.77. The price of the stock has increased by 10.56% since.
  • EVP and Chief Legal Officer Tracey L Mccain sold 1,893 shares of BPMC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $86.76. The price of the stock has increased by 10.57% since.
  • SVP, Technical Operations Christopher K. Murray sold 1,210 shares of BPMC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $86.76. The price of the stock has increased by 10.57% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BPMC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)