Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sold $2.6 million of Shares

CFO of Bill.com Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John R. Rettig (insider trades) sold 16,840 shares of BILL on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $157.23 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.

Bill.com Holdings Inc has a market cap of $12.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $149.000000 with and P/S ratio of 63.74.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,896 shares of BILL stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $168.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.33% since.

President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,104 shares of BILL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $167.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.3% since.

President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of BILL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $183.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.65% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,910 shares of BILL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $167.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.3% since.

CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,431 shares of BILL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $186.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.11% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $149.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.53% since.

Chief Experience Officer Bora Chung sold 791 shares of BILL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $167.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.3% since.

General Counsel & CCO Rajesh A. Aji sold 471 shares of BILL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $167.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.3% since.

Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $161.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.71% since.

Chief Experience Officer Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of BILL stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $169.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.06% since.

