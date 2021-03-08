NeutriSci: Harmonized Code Approval Received by TABLETZ LLC., in Japan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (TSXV:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRA:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products for the nutraceutical industry, in conjunction with its partner, Tabletz LLC, is very pleased to announce that its partner Tabletz LLC. has received approval and classification for a Harmonized Code (HS Code) for the TABLETZ product from Japanese customs. The classification is within the candy category and the HS code is 2106.90.299.

HS Codes are commonly used throughout the export process for goods. The Harmonized System is a standardized numerical method of classifying traded products. It is used by customs authorities around the world to identify products when assessing duties and taxes and for gathering statistics. The approval and classification clear the way for Tabletz to import the TABLETZ product line into Japan.

The TABLETZ product line consists of 3- and 7-tab TABLETZ sticks, each available in Lemon, Berry, and Mint flavours. Both companies have also finalized the design of a bulk bottle format of TABLETZ. This SKU will consist of a 35 tablet (500mg) bottle and will be available in all 3 flavor varieties. Although this SKU was not included in the initial purchase order, a second order is expected in Q2-2021.

Receipt of the HS code is a significant development as it completes the entire process for the TABLETZ product line and makes it available for complete distribution throughout Japan. Tabletz plans to take full advantage of the network that they have in place with their distribution partners to fully roll out the product in the planned 46,000 destinations across the country.

With huge buying power and a strong health care system, Japanese people are advocating plant-derived health care products, which makes products such as TABLETZ extremely popular in the Japanese market. According to Prohibition Partners' Asia Cannabis Report, Japan will become the second-largest medical cannabis market in Asia with a scale of $800 million USD.

Glen Rehman, CEO of NeutriSci, commented, "We are extremely pleased that Tabletz has been able to achieve harmonized code status for the TABLETZ product line. This significant and final milestone opens the door for us to complete with the production process we have already begun. Now that the long-awaited approval has been granted, the process is complete. With the first order already in hand, and the production process under way, we look forward to shipping the first order to Japan in the coming weeks."

