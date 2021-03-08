>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (3406) 

Prem Watsa Comments on Eurobank

Guru stock highlight

March 08, 2021 | About: ATH:EUROB +1.39%
Eurobank (ATH:EUROB) has an excellent management team led by CEO Fokion Karavias, and at his side is Vice Chairman George Chryssikos. Fokion has been with the bank since 1997, knows it inside out and has developed into a fine CEO since he began in 2015. Fokion and George have worked well together over fifteen years in a variety of roles. With Fokion in charge and George being very supportive, Eurobank is in an excellent position to take advantage of the post-pandemic flourishing of the Greek economy. In 2020, Eurobank completed the large securitisation transaction that was the main driver in reducing its Non-Performing Exposure ratio during the year from 30% to 15%, the lowest among Greek banks. Greece has perhaps the best government in Europe, as it is business-friendly and committed to supporting entrepreneurs to drive growth in the Greek economy. Bond investors have taken notice of the progress in Greece, driving yields on 10-year government debt below 1%. We are optimistic about the prospects for growth in the Greek economy and we think Eurobank will be a major beneficiary of that growth.

From Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio)'s 2020 annual shareholder letter.

Also check out:

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)