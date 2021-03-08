Prem Watsa Comments on Eurobank

Eurobank (ATH:EUROB) has an excellent management team led by CEO Fokion Karavias, and at his side is Vice Chairman George Chryssikos. Fokion has been with the bank since 1997, knows it inside out and has developed into a fine CEO since he began in 2015. Fokion and George have worked well together over fifteen years in a variety of roles. With Fokion in charge and George being very supportive, Eurobank is in an excellent position to take advantage of the post-pandemic flourishing of the Greek economy. In 2020, Eurobank completed the large securitisation transaction that was the main driver in reducing its Non-Performing Exposure ratio during the year from 30% to 15%, the lowest among Greek banks. Greece has perhaps the best government in Europe, as it is business-friendly and committed to supporting entrepreneurs to drive growth in the Greek economy. Bond investors have taken notice of the progress in Greece, driving yields on 10-year government debt below 1%. We are optimistic about the prospects for growth in the Greek economy and we think Eurobank will be a major beneficiary of that growth.
