Prem Watsa Comments on BlackBerry

Sydnee Gatewood
March 08, 2021 | About: BB +3.17% TSX:BB -4%

In the past few years, John Chen has taken BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) into two high growth markets:

  1. BlackBerry has entered into an exclusive partnership with Amazon on a connected vehicle data platform providing artificial intelligence/machine learning-based analytics on all in-vehicle sensors networks. BlackBerry's QNX subsidiary deals with all the major automobile manufacturers in the world and has 175 million connected cars using the QNX system.
  2. BlackBerry has completed the integration of Cylance and its BlackBerry end point management platform (UEM), and is now ready to tackle the cybersecurity and threat detection/prevention world, a market which is entirely compatible with BlackBerry's heritage and capabilities.

We continue to back John, as we extended the maturity of $323 million of our convertible debentures acquired in 2013 to 2023 with a reduced conversion price of $6 per share.

From Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio)'s 2020 annual shareholder letter.

