James Li
James Li
Articles (1495)  | Author's Website |

Value Screeners Identify Opportunities for March

A look at value screener records as US government approves new stimulus plan

March 08, 2021 | About: BRK.A +1.82% BRK.B +1.76% AAPL -4.17% TSLA -5.84% MYRG +1.81%

On Monday, a day where stock markets surged on the heels of new Covid-19 stimulus plan approval, GuruFocus' value screeners identified a wide range of investing opportunities across the globe.

GuruFocus' value screeners, a Premium feature, selects stocks that meet investing criteria from strategies based on value legends like Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) co-managers Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio).

Dow breaks above 32,000 on stimulus bill advancements, yet Nasdaq falls on tech selloff

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 31,802.44, up 306.14 points from last Friday's close of 31,496.30 despite setting a new-record intraday high of 32,148 earlier in the day.

8e49dfb567fd2533e3229076b6318e5f.png

Stocks surged as investors cheered Senate approval of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. CNBC added that the Democrat-led House aims to pass the bill later this week and send it to President Joe Biden for his signature. Despite this, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index sank over 2% led by declines in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

67be6a03ec44e477e940f65382ea0688.png

GuruFocus' Undervalued-Predictable and Buffett-Munger Screens identify opportunities

With stocks at record highs, the U.S. stock market is overvalued based on Buffett's market indicator. The ratio of total market cap to the sum of gross domestic product and Federal Reserve Bank assets stands at 139.6%, implying a return of -0.8% per year assuming a reversion to a 20-year mean market valuation level.

As such, investors may find opportunities in stocks meeting criteria for GuruFocus' Undervalued-Predictable Screener and Buffett-Munger Screener. According to the Model Portfolios page, the Buffett-Munger model portfolio has returned an annualized 14.66% per year over the past three years, outperforming the Standard & Poor's 500 index benchmark return of an annualized 11.84% over the same period.

Table 1 illustrates the number of Buffett-Munger Screener stocks for each GuruFocus region subscription.

Screener

USA

Asia

Europe

Canada

UK / Ireland

Oceania

Latin America

Africa

India

Buffett-Munger

18

109

94

3

35

2

31

4

2

Table 1

The Buffett-Munger Screener featured MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) as a new stock for Monday.

deaa10a44cfa81f4a8cae42e444a8225.png

GuruFocus ranks the Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based electrical construction company's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank and three-year revenue and earnings growth rates that are outperforming over 82% of global competitors.

94d0c685ec46a1ab40e66e4e6c7c688f.png

Gurus with holdings in MYR Group include Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s Royce Investment Partners, Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)'s GMO.

9f13c850b8b640de8cfa618169b70376.png

See also

Table 2 reports the stock record for the other value screens.

Screener

USA

Asia

Europe

Canada

UK / Ireland

Oceania

Latin America

Africa

India

Ben Graham
Net-Net

87

416

157

34

25

12

8

9

913

Historical Low Price Sales

74

194

82

3

22

1

41

10

15

Historical Low Price Book

116

236

121

7

50

0

76

14

20

Peter Lynch Screen

26

32

19

3

7

1

12

3

3

52-week Lows

374

1136

652

21

219

43

308

49

317

52-week Highs

3471

2575

4497

267

1649

153

1057

164

1617

Dividend Stocks

46

30

83

4

6

7

11

9

8

Table 2

Disclosure: Long Apple.

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


