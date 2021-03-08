Upwork Inc (UPWK) President & CEO Hayden Brown Sold $11.6 million of Shares

President & CEO of Upwork Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Hayden Brown (insider trades) sold 260,000 shares of UPWK on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $44.5 a share. The total sale was $11.6 million.

Upwork Inc has a market cap of $5.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.170000 with and P/S ratio of 13.75.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of UPWK stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $44.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.24% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior VP, Sales Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of UPWK stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $53.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 21.59% since.

For the complete insider trading history of UPWK, click here