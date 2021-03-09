US Stocks Close Mostly Lower Monday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 31,802.44 on Monday with a gain of 306.14 points or 0.97%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,821.35 for a loss of 20.59 points or -0.54%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 12,609.16 for a loss of 310.99 points or -2.41%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 25.47 for a gain of 0.81 points or 3.28%.

Monday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower Monday, though the Dow Jones reported a gain. Tech stocks led the day's losses and the Nasdaq Composite fell into correction territory. Tech stocks have been hit the hardest from the market's recent selling as bond yields have been rising.

Over the weekend, the U.S. Senate passed a Covid-19 stimulus bill, which still has to go back to the House of Representatives for a final vote.

In other news:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) got emergency use authorization for a COVID test.

Wholesale inventories increased 1.3% in January following an increase of 0.6%.

The Treasury held auctions for 3-month bills at a rate of 0.045% and 6-month bills at a rate of 0.060%.

Across the board:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) lost -1.82% on more news about customers being hacked.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) +4.27% on news that it will be combining its aircraft leasing business with Ireland's AerCap Holdings.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) -5.84% as tech stocks selloff with technology and investors watch competition as well as efforts from large car brands and government actions for electric vehicles.

S&P 500 energy gained +0.19% with news that the Texas lieutenant governor wants to reverse $16 billion in charges and Tesla wants to help with a battery plug in.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) gained 41.21%

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) lost -11.71%

-11.71% Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) gained 3.83%

3.83% CBS Corporation (NASDAQ:VIAC) gained 12.69%

12.69% Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) lost -6.97%

Disney (NYSE:DIS) gained 6.27%

6.27% Moneygram (NASDAQ:MGI) gained 6.89% but reported after-hours losses after an announcement to part with Ripple Labs.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,202.98 for a gain of 10.77 points or 0.49%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,327.82 for a gain of 25.70 points or 1.97%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,314.89 for a loss of 135.54 points or -0.94%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 10,977.10 for a gain of 268.21 points or 2.50%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,531.20 for a gain of 18.28 points or 0.73%; the S&P 100 at 1,728.99 for a loss of 14.72 points or -0.84%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,299.08 for a loss of 369.43 points or -2.92%; the Russell 3000 at 2,298.76 for a loss of 12.21 points or -0.53%; the Russell 1000 at 2,154.68 for a loss of 13.11 points or -0.60%; the Wilshire 5000 at 40,141.70 for a loss of 209.29 points or -0.52%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 801.95 for a gain of 16.97 points or 2.16%.

