>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Repligen Corp (RGEN) CFO Jon Snodgres Sold $682,306 of Shares

March 08, 2021 | About: RGEN -2.53%

CFO of Repligen Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jon Snodgres (insider trades) sold 3,545 shares of RGEN on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $192.47 a share. The total sale was $682,306.

Repligen Corp is a bioprocessing company developing, producing and commercializing biologic drugs. The company offers its products to life science companies, global biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers worldwide. Repligen Corp has a market cap of $9.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $181.480000 with a P/E ratio of 163.50 and P/S ratio of 26.75. Repligen Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 27.30% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of RGEN stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $190.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,545 shares of RGEN stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $192.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.71% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Senior VP, R&D Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of RGEN stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $192. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.48% since.
  • Director Thomas F Jr Ryan sold 1,000 shares of RGEN stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $205. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.47% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RGEN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)