Repligen Corp (RGEN) CFO Jon Snodgres Sold $682,306 of Shares

Repligen Corp is a bioprocessing company developing, producing and commercializing biologic drugs. The company offers its products to life science companies, global biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers worldwide. Repligen Corp has a market cap of $9.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $181.480000 with a P/E ratio of 163.50 and P/S ratio of 26.75. Repligen Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 27.30% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of RGEN stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $190.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,545 shares of RGEN stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $192.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.71% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior VP, R&D Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of RGEN stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $192. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.48% since.

Director Thomas F Jr Ryan sold 1,000 shares of RGEN stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $205. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.47% since.

