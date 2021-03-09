>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
Articles 

Aquarius Surgical Technologies Announces Resignation of Gordon Willox and Provides Further Update in Relation to Irregular Activities Uncovered at Surgical Lasers Inc.

March 09, 2021 | About: XCNQ:ASTI +0%

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (CSE:ASTI) ("ASTI" or the "Company") announces further developments following the announcement on February 22, 2021, that Gordon Willox ("Mr. Willox") had been removed as a director and officer of Surgical Lasers Inc. ("SLI"), the principal operating subsidiary of ASTI.

Effective March 4, 2021, Gordon Willox resigned as a director and officer of ASTI, and is no longer associated in any way with ASTI or SLI.

As indicated in the earlier Press Releases dated February 22 and 25, and March 1, 2021, a review of the financial records and inventory of SLI has been commenced, and is still continuing. Significant discrepancies, irregularities and fraud on the part of Gordon Willox and a (now) former consultant, former operations manager and former employee have already been discovered. Until a full investigation and audit of the full extent of the misappropriation and fraud by Mr. Willox and his associates has been completed, Management cannot be certain that it has yet discovered the full extent of or made sufficient provision for losses caused.

There can be no assurance that any of the funds and property that has been misappropriated by Mr. Willox and/or his associates can be located and recovered, or that any Judgment for recovery of property, losses and damages that may be obtained against Mr. Willox and/or his associates will be recoverable.

In the meantime, and as previously advised in its latest CSE Monthly Report, new and highly competent Management has been retained to manage the operations of SLI, and will continue to service customers and build the business.

About Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

Aquarius Surgical Technologies is an exclusive provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical laser systems and consumables for multiple medical disciplines, principally in the field of urology. Solutions also include clinical education, service, support and maintenance. ASTI is focused on increasing the availability of services for patients, enhancing the quality of patient care, improving operationally efficiencies and reducing total operational costs.

For more information, please contact:

Gary Van Nest, co-CEO [email protected]
Lorne MacFarlane, CFO [email protected]; 902-496-7594

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/634486/Aquarius-Surgical-Technologies-Announces-Resignation-of-Gordon-Willox-and-Provides-Further-Update-in-Relation-to-Irregular-Activities-Uncovered-at-Surgical-Lasers-Inc

img.ashx?id=634486

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by ACCESSWIRE

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)