Polaris Inc (PII) CFO, SVP-Corp Dev Pres-Adj Mrk Robert Paul Mack Sold $2.5 million of Shares

CFO, SVP-Corp Dev Pres-Adj Mrk of Polaris Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Paul Mack (insider trades) sold 18,907 shares of PII on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $132.13 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Polaris Industries Inc designs and manufactures powersports vehicles including Off-Road Vehicles, All-Terrain Vehicles, side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Commercial, Government and Defense vehicles. Polaris Inc has a market cap of $8.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $133.770000 with a P/E ratio of 70.41 and P/S ratio of 1.20. The dividend yield of Polaris Inc stocks is 1.89%. Polaris Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 5.50% over the past 10 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP-CHRO James P Williams sold 24,806 shares of PII stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $133.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.01% since.

President-Motorcycles & Int'l Michael D. Dougherty sold 10,000 shares of PII stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $135. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.91% since.

SVP-Gen Counsel & Secretary Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,576 shares of PII stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $132.66. The price of the stock has increased by 0.84% since.

President-ORV Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of PII stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $129.84. The price of the stock has increased by 3.03% since.

President-Motorcycles & Int'l Michael D. Dougherty sold 19,000 shares of PII stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $125. The price of the stock has increased by 7.02% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PII, click here