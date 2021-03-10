NEXE Innovations to Participate at the 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company"), a leader in plant-based materials manufacturing, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to participate at the 33rd Annual ROTH Growth Conference being held virtually on March 15-17, 2021.

The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors, followed by one-on-one and small group meetings, as well as expert panels and fireside chats. Past events have featured more than 550 participating companies and drawn more than 5,000 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high-net-worth investors.

NEXE President, Ash Guglani, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the conference. He will be joined by the company's CEO, Darren Footz and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Zac Hudson.

To submit a registration request, click here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NEXE, please contact your ROTH representative. For any questions about the company, contact Kelsey Letham, Investor Relations at 604-359-4731.

About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC "ROTH" is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately held and employee owned. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials manufacturing based in British Columbia, Canada. The company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in leading single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods, >40 billion of which are discarded every year. With over $35M raised to date from equity and government funding and over five years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond.

