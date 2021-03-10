ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) and Liquid Avatar Launch Oasis Digital Studios to Support the Development, Management, and Distribution of AR Enhanced NFTs

Dapp Radar Reported trading volume across the top three NFT marketplaces exceeded $340 million USD last month alone.

VANCOUVER, BC, TORONTO and ERIE, Pa., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF), an Augmented Reality platform company, and Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE: LQID) (OTC: TRWRF) (FRA: 4T51) ("Liquid Avatar Technologies"), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company are excited to announce that they are launching Oasis Digital Studios ("Oasis") (www.oasisdigitalstudios.com). Oasis is an agency supporting the development of AR Enhanced Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) together with listing, marketing, management, and other creative, avatar and digital icons, technology and blockchain services. The premier NFT artist and talent program offering is expected to launch in early April 2021.

A Non-Fungible Token, or NFT is a digital asset that represents a wide range of tangible and intangible assets like digital and conventional artwork, collectibles, memorabilia, and other items. However, unlike typical NFTs which are generally digital video or images that represent "moments in time" like an NBA Top Shot or piece of artwork, Oasis will be creating and deploying embedded AR "triggers" in each Oasis supported NFT, and to support and introduce NFT programs, brands, and participants. This will allow users to engage in enabled immersive and "living" shareable experiences through the Liquid Avatar Mobile App and AR enabled websites.

"David Lucatch, CEO of Liquid Avatar, and myself have a long track record in the sports, entertainment, collectible and memorabilia industries. Oasis is the culmination of our decades of experience and professional relationships to deliver world class AR activated NFTs to be experienced in the Liquid Avatar Mobile App "stated Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of ImagineAR.com.

Oasis has brought together leading individuals and organizations in blockchain technology, computer graphics, augmented reality, entertainment, art, sports, gaming, music, media, comic book, memorabilia, and pop culture arenas to support the fast-paced emergence of the NFT marketplace.

With opportunities already in process, the Oasis model is to create an ongoing partnership with artists, sports personalities, talent, brands, and organizations, and share in the ongoing revenue of the initial sale and any residual sales, creating potential royalty-type revenue relationships. The initial program offerings will consist of digital artwork, with the expected expansion to trading cards, limited editions, and series, and physical product programs.

"Liquid Avatar icons have been developed with an eye towards blockchain verification and collectability. With the recent interest and consumer frenzy in NFTs, with an estimated $340 million in sales in the past month alone, ImagineAR and ourselves felt that it was appropriate to join forces with other industry leaders to provide our unique knowledge and expertise in digital identity, augmented reality, gaming, icon and media production, security and blockchain technologies," said David Lucatch, CEO. "Our goals are to support artists, entertainers, major league sports personalities, memorabilia and authenticated product producers, and others in this fast-paced emerging market with innovative solutions, like augmented reality, while staying true to our roots, creating value for both ours and ImagineAR's stakeholders."

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, featuring user created digital icons that allow users to manage, control and create value from their biometrically verified digital identity, officially launched globally in the Google Play and Apple App Store on February 18, 2021. With the foundational 1st phase already available, the Liquid Avatar app will launch updates in phases, with new features expected monthly. The Company believes that as it plans to provide future features, regular releases will provide users with the opportunity to familiarize themselves with existing features before moving on to more comprehensive services and the opportunity to manage their digital identity and verifiable credentials.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

KABN North America has a suite of revenue generating programs that support the Liquid Avatar program, including KABN KASH a cash back and reward program that has over 400 leading online merchants and coming soon, an integrated offering engine. In Canada, KABN also has the KABN Visa Card, a "challenger banking" platform that allows users to manage and control a range of financial services for traditional and digital currencies. The Company is currently exploring expansion of the KABN Visa program to other geographic regions, including the USA.

Oasis Digital Studios is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, brands, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE: LQID).

For more information, please visit www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

