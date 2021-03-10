International Tower Hill Mines Files 2020 Year End Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (the "Company") - (TSX: ITH) (NYSE American: THM) today announced that it has filed its audited Year-End Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had working capital of US$12.7 million.

The Company previously announced a 2021 budget of $5.6 million, the key element of which is the completion of an updated Pre-Feasibility Study on the Livengood Gold Project that is planned for release in October 2021.

Shareholders can obtain copies of the Company's audited Year-End Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis and Form 10-K on SEDAR at: www.sedar.com, EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at: www.ithmines.com. The Company will also provide hard copies of these documents, free of charge, to shareholders who request a copy directly from the Company.

About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 100% interest in its Livengood Gold Project located along the paved Elliott Highway, 70 miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska.

