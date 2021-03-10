Lyft Inc (LYFT) CFO Brian Keith Roberts Sold $1.3 million of Shares

CFO of Lyft Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian Keith Roberts (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of LYFT on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $64.99 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Lyft Inc has a market cap of $20.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.310000 with and P/S ratio of 8.07.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Logan Green sold 889,000 shares of LYFT stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $59.84. The price of the stock has increased by 2.46% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of LYFT stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $64.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.66% since.

CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of LYFT stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $60.12. The price of the stock has increased by 1.98% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director David Lawee sold 579,173 shares of LYFT stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $65.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.08% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of LYFT stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $55.76. The price of the stock has increased by 9.95% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Lisa Blackwood-kapral sold 5,047 shares of LYFT stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $55.76. The price of the stock has increased by 9.95% since.

Director Valerie B Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of LYFT stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $57.79. The price of the stock has increased by 6.09% since.

Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 50,000 shares of LYFT stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $57.9. The price of the stock has increased by 5.89% since.

