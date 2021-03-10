Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) President and CEO Matthew P Flake Sold $2.6 million of Shares

President and CEO of Q2 Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew P Flake (insider trades) sold 23,879 shares of QTWO on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $110.44 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.

Q2 Holdings Inc is a provider of secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. It enables regional and community financial institutions to deliver a range of virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings Inc has a market cap of $6.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $108.390000 with and P/S ratio of 14.02.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Matthew P Flake sold 44,748 shares of QTWO stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $110.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.55% since.

President and CEO Matthew P Flake sold 7,333 shares of QTWO stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $122.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.45% since.

President and CEO Matthew P Flake sold 18,750 shares of QTWO stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $135.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.81% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO John E Breeden sold 4,399 shares of QTWO stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $110.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.28% since.

SVP, General Counsel Barry G Benton sold 2,137 shares of QTWO stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $110.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.29% since.

SVP, Emg Mkts Corp & Bus Dev Jonathan Price sold 1,257 shares of QTWO stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $111.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.5% since.

SVP, General Counsel Barry G Benton sold 5,129 shares of QTWO stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $110.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.96% since.

SVP, Emg Mkts Corp & Bus Dev Jonathan Price sold 2,275 shares of QTWO stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $110.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.93% since.

