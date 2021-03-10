Dexcom Inc (DXCM) Chairman, CEO & President Kevin R Sayer Sold $1.4 million of Shares

Chairman, CEO & President of Dexcom Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin R Sayer (insider trades) sold 3,857 shares of DXCM on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $361.11 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

DexCom Inc designs, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of both diabetic and non-diabetic patients. Dexcom Inc has a market cap of $34.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $356.390000 with a P/E ratio of 70.58 and P/S ratio of 18.07.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP Information Technology Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of DXCM stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $356.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.15% since.

EVP, Chief Legal Officer Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DXCM stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $396.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.18% since.

SVP, Finance & CAO Jereme M Sylvain sold 600 shares of DXCM stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $404. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.78% since.

EVP Chief Commercial Officer Richard Doubleday sold 1,110 shares of DXCM stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $404. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.78% since.

EVP Strategy and Corporate Dev Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DXCM stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $406.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.43% since.

