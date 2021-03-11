>
Tiziano Frateschi
5 Industrial Companies Boosting Earnings

Acuity Brands makes the list

March 11, 2021

The following industrial companies have grown their earnings per share over a five-year period. According to the GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator as of March 11, all of them also trade with a margin of safety.

Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.'s (CP) earnings per share have grown 15.70% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 5.89% margin of safety at $363 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 25.57. The share price has been as high as $379 and as low as $173 in the last year; it is currently 4.21% below its 52-week high and 109% above its 52-week low.

The railroad operator has a market cap of $48.56 billion and an enterprise value of $56.42 billion.

d1ecb558d8bb103362ff6cc27bc486fc.png

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% of outstanding shares, followed by Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

Amerco

The earnings per share of Amerco Inc. (UHAL) have grown 2.70% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 31.79% margin of safety at $603 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 17.94. The share price has been as high as $614 and as low as $222 in the last year; it is currently 4.21% below its 52-week high and 109.55% above its 52-week low.

92ac2b708cb0772cbf436c8cbfc9b290.png

The U.S. company, which provides rental trucks to household movers, has a market cap of $11.82 billion and an enterprise value of $15.20 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.86% of outstanding shares, followed by Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.26% and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 1.21%.

Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Inc.'s (AYI) earnings per share have risen 5.40% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 10.31% margin of safety at $131.38 per share. The price-earnings ratio is $20.53. The share price has been as high as $135.59 and as low as $67.46 in the last year; it is currently 3.10% below its 52-week high and 94.75% above its 52-week low.

b374123857c8706211654e50ea6b5e04.png

The company, which provides lighting products for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential applications, has a market cap of $4.73 billion and an enterprise value of $4.80 billion.

With a 9.27% stake, Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 2.17% and HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.08%.

Worthington Industries

The earnings per share of Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) have risen 4.70% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 51.04% margin of safety at $70.72 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 6.81. The share price has been as high as $71.06 and as low as $19.28 in the last year; it is currently 0.48% below its 52-week high and 266.80% above its 52-week low.

06ff2ed12f1cb306e743412cdae1b388.png

The U.S. company, which manufactures metal products, has a market cap of $3.69 billion and an enterprise value of $3.73 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% of outstanding shares, followed by HOTCHKIS & WILEY WITH 0.13% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12%.

The Eastern

The Eastern Co.'s (EML) earnings per share have climbed 15.50% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 11.46% margin of safety at $26.42 per share. The price-earnings ratio is $18.48. The share price has been as high as $27.77 and as low as $15.28 in the last year; it is currently 4.86% below its 52-week high and 72.91% above its 52-week low.

The company, which manufactures industrial hardware, security products and metal castings, has a market cap of $164.94 million and an enterprise value of $251.53 million.

b186ae52a11ba94789a37306f7b8107a.png

With a 8.79% stake, Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Simons' firm with 3.42%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

