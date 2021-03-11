3 Fast-Growing Earnings Stocks

The S&P 500 saw its trailing 12-month real earnings per share rise by approximately 1.32% on average every year over the past five years. The index's share price ($3,898.81 as of Wednesday) has climbed 93% over the past five years through March 10.

Thus, investors may be interested in RELX PLC ADR (NYSE:RELX), Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) and RGC Resources Inc (NASDAQ:RGCO), since these companies have outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of a higher five-year annual earnings per share growth rate over the time period in question.

RELX PLC ADR (NYSE:RELX)

The London, United Kingdom-based provider of information analytics and decision-making tools saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share without non-recurring items rise by 5.8% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price has gained 32% over the past five years to trade at $24.02 at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a 52-week range of $16.81 to $26.08 and a price-earnings ratio of 27.3.

Capital International Investors dominates the group of top fund holders with 0.67% of shares outstanding. It is followed by Capital Research Global Investors with 0.45% of shares outstanding and Lazard Asset Management LLC with 0.40% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a recommendation rating of buy with a target price of $28.20 per share.

Matson Inc (MATX)

The Honolulu, Hawaii-based transportation and logistics services provider in Hawaii, Alaska, Guam and Micronesia saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share without NRI rise by 7.5% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price has risen by 98.54% over the past five years, closing at $76.30 on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a 52-week range of $23.75 to $79.05 and a price-earnings ratio of 17.18.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. is leading the group of top fund holders with 14.25% of shares outstanding. It is followed by Primecap Management with 13.89% of shares outstanding and Vanguard Group Inc with 8.81% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $81.33 per share.

RGC Resources Inc (NASDAQ:RGCO)

The Roanoke, Virginia-based regional provider of regulated natural gas saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share without NRI rise by 11.8% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price has climbed by 66.13% over the past five years to trade at $23.50 at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $193.39 million, a 52-week range of $22.08 to $30 and a price-earnings ratio of 16.94.

Among the top fund holders of the company, Price T Rowe Associates Inc/MD/ is the leader with 7.63% of shares outstanding. It is followed by Vanguard Group Inc with 5.58% of shares outstanding and Black Rock Inc. with 4.63% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a recommendation rating of buy with a target price of $34 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

