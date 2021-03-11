Comfort Systems Usa Inc (FIX) CFO William George Iii Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CFO of Comfort Systems Usa Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William George Iii (insider trades) sold 19,500 shares of FIX on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $73.11 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Comfort Systems USA Inc provides mechanical contracting services. It offers heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, piping and controls, as well as off-site construction, electrical, monitoring and fire protection. Comfort Systems Usa Inc has a market cap of $2.72 billion; its shares were traded at around $75.130000 with a P/E ratio of 18.35 and P/S ratio of 0.97. The dividend yield of Comfort Systems Usa Inc stocks is 0.57%. Comfort Systems Usa Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 19.30% over the past 5 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chairman of the Board Franklin Myers bought 2,000 shares of FIX stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $64.82. The price of the stock has increased by 15.91% since.

Director Vance W Tang sold 2,000 shares of FIX stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $67.5. The price of the stock has increased by 11.3% since.

