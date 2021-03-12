Donegal Group Inc (DGICA) EVP & CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller Sold $520,450 of Shares

EVP & CFO of Donegal Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey Dean Miller (insider trades) sold 35,000 shares of DGICA on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $14.87 a share. The total sale was $520,450.

Donegal Group Inc is an US-based insurance holding company offering personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It products include protection against automobile accidents, theft and other. Donegal Group Inc has a market cap of $447.696 million; its shares were traded at around $15.000000 with a P/E ratio of 8.29 and P/S ratio of 0.57. The dividend yield of Donegal Group Inc stocks is 3.99%.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 40,000 shares of DGICA stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $14.91. The price of the stock has increased by 0.6% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 75,000 shares of DGICA stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $14.85. The price of the stock has increased by 1.01% since.

President & Chief Exec Officer Kevin Gerard Burke sold 75,000 shares of DGICA stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $14.85. The price of the stock has increased by 1.01% since.

Sr. VP & Chief Inv Officer Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 7,500 shares of DGICA stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $14.46. The price of the stock has increased by 3.73% since.

