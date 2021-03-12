Bj's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) EVP, Chief Information Officer Scott Kessler Sold $1.4 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Information Officer of Bj's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott Kessler (insider trades) sold 32,812 shares of BJ on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $42.33 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Bj's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a market cap of $5.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.160000 with a P/E ratio of 13.94 and P/S ratio of 0.38. Bj's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 14.30% over the past 5 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Fin. & Admin. Off. Robert W. Eddy sold 11,114 shares of BJ stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $45.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.46% since.

