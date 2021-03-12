Ies Holdings Inc (IESC) CEO Jeffrey L Et Al Gendell Sold $656,250 of Shares

CEO of Ies Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey L Et Al Gendell (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of IESC on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $52.5 a share. The total sale was $656,250.

IES Holdings Inc is a holding company. The company owns and manages operating subsidiaries comprised of provider of industrial products and infrastructure services to a variety of end markets. Ies Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $51.010000 with a P/E ratio of 23.95 and P/S ratio of 0.87. Ies Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 23.40% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey L Et Al Gendell sold 12,500 shares of IESC stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $52.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.84% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Todd M Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of IESC stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $52.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.54% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IESC, click here