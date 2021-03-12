>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ies Holdings Inc (IESC) CEO Jeffrey L Et Al Gendell Sold $656,250 of Shares

March 12, 2021 | About: IESC -1.73%

CEO of Ies Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey L Et Al Gendell (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of IESC on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $52.5 a share. The total sale was $656,250.

IES Holdings Inc is a holding company. The company owns and manages operating subsidiaries comprised of provider of industrial products and infrastructure services to a variety of end markets. Ies Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $51.010000 with a P/E ratio of 23.95 and P/S ratio of 0.87. Ies Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 23.40% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey L Et Al Gendell sold 12,500 shares of IESC stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $52.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.84% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Todd M Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of IESC stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $52.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.54% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IESC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)