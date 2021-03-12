Friday Morning Market Highlights

U.S. markets

U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday morning, with bitcoin prices at all-time highs. The Dow Jones gained 0.98% to 32,109, the S&P 500 Index rose 2.82% to 3,898 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.76% at 13,084.

Gainers

L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) +7.7%

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) +6.1%

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) +3.9%

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) +2.7%

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) +3.5%

Losers

PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) -3.4%

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) -2.7%

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) -3%

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) -2.3%

Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) -2.1%

Global markets

The main European stock markets traded mixed. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.36%, Germany's Dax slid 0.46%, France's CAC 40 gained 0.21% and Spain's Ibex 35 was up 0.60%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.73%, India's BSE Sensex fell 0.95%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 2.2% and China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.47%.

Ulta Beauty releases earnings report

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) fell more than 10% on Friday morning to $312.67 after the company posted its fiscal fourth-quarter results on Thursday.

Revenue declined 4.8% year over year to $2.2 billion, beating analysts' estimates by $120 million. The company posted a gain of $3.41 per share, beating expectations by $1.04.

CEO Mary Dillon had the following to say:

"The Ulta Beauty team delivered better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter. Strong, enterprise-wide execution of our plans, combined with improving trends in consumer demand, resulted in solid results across multiple metrics, including sales, transactions and profitability."

The gross profit was down 4.4% to $771.0 million compared to $806.9 million in the prior-year quarter. As a percentage of net sales, the gross profit rose to 35.1% compared to 35.0% in the comparable period due to higher merchandise margins.

Further, operating income was $224.3 million, or 10.2% of net sales, down from $287.8 million, or 12.5% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The adjusted operating income was $254.7 million, or 11.6% of net sales.

Moreover, the company repurchased 147,824 shares of common stock at an average price of $41.9 per share.

Looking forward to fiscal 2021, the company expects net revenue between $7.2 billion and $7.3 billion.

Ula Beaty shares have advanced 12.2% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 6.5%.

During the fourth quarter, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) added 6.1% to his Ulta position to 8,790 shares.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

