>
Omar Venerio
Articles (1738) 

Friday Morning Market Highlights

Shares of Ulta Beauty fall on disappointing earnings

March 12, 2021 | About: ULTA -8.04% LB +9.58% BA +6.39% F +4.61% CCL +3.13% LUV +3.91% PKI -2.74% TMO -2.24% NOW -3.33% ALB -2.85% LEN -2.56%

U.S. markets

U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday morning, with bitcoin prices at all-time highs. The Dow Jones gained 0.98% to 32,109, the S&P 500 Index rose 2.82% to 3,898 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.76% at 13,084.

Gainers

Losers

Global markets

The main European stock markets traded mixed. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.36%, Germany's Dax slid 0.46%, France's CAC 40 gained 0.21% and Spain's Ibex 35 was up 0.60%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.73%, India's BSE Sensex fell 0.95%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 2.2% and China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.47%.

Ulta Beauty releases earnings report

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) fell more than 10% on Friday morning to $312.67 after the company posted its fiscal fourth-quarter results on Thursday.

Revenue declined 4.8% year over year to $2.2 billion, beating analysts' estimates by $120 million. The company posted a gain of $3.41 per share, beating expectations by $1.04.

CEO Mary Dillon had the following to say:

"The Ulta Beauty team delivered better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter. Strong, enterprise-wide execution of our plans, combined with improving trends in consumer demand, resulted in solid results across multiple metrics, including sales, transactions and profitability."

The gross profit was down 4.4% to $771.0 million compared to $806.9 million in the prior-year quarter. As a percentage of net sales, the gross profit rose to 35.1% compared to 35.0% in the comparable period due to higher merchandise margins.

Further, operating income was $224.3 million, or 10.2% of net sales, down from $287.8 million, or 12.5% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The adjusted operating income was $254.7 million, or 11.6% of net sales.

Moreover, the company repurchased 147,824 shares of common stock at an average price of $41.9 per share.

Looking forward to fiscal 2021, the company expects net revenue between $7.2 billion and $7.3 billion.

Ula Beaty shares have advanced 12.2% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 6.5%.

During the fourth quarter, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) added 6.1% to his Ulta position to 8,790 shares.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

About the author:

Omar Venerio
Omar Venerio is a capital markets, derivatives, corporate finance and financial management professor and Area Head of Finance. He is passionate about the stock market and providing independent fundamental research and hedge fund and insider trading-focused investigation.

Comments

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Omar Venerio

