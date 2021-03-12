Electronic Arts Inc (EA) COO & CFO Blake J Jorgensen Sold $782,187 of Shares

COO & CFO of Electronic Arts Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Blake J Jorgensen (insider trades) sold 5,975 shares of EA on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $130.91 a share. The total sale was $782,187.
Electronic Arts Inc operates in the technology sector. It develops, markets, publishes and distributes video game software and content of various platforms. Electronic Arts Inc has a market cap of $37.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $130.490000 with a P/E ratio of 32.38 and P/S ratio of 6.72. The dividend yield of Electronic Arts Inc stocks is 0.26%. Electronic Arts Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.40% over the past 5 years.
CFO Recent Trades:
- COO & CFO Blake J Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of EA stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $130.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.32% since.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with EA. Click here to check it out.
- EA 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of EA
- Peter Lynch Chart of EA
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Chief People Officer Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of EA stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $134.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.23% since.
- Chief Studios Officer Laura Miele sold 785 shares of EA stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $134.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.23% since.
- EVP of Strategic Growth Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of EA stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $134.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.23% since.
- General Counsel & Corp Sect'y Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of EA stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $145.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.05% since.
- Director Jay C Hoag sold 90,000 shares of EA stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $147.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.45% since.
For the complete insider trading history of EA, click here.