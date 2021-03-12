Electronic Arts Inc (EA) COO & CFO Blake J Jorgensen Sold $782,187 of Shares

COO & CFO of Electronic Arts Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Blake J Jorgensen (insider trades) sold 5,975 shares of EA on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $130.91 a share. The total sale was $782,187.

Electronic Arts Inc operates in the technology sector. It develops, markets, publishes and distributes video game software and content of various platforms. Electronic Arts Inc has a market cap of $37.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $130.490000 with a P/E ratio of 32.38 and P/S ratio of 6.72. The dividend yield of Electronic Arts Inc stocks is 0.26%. Electronic Arts Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.40% over the past 5 years.

Chief People Officer Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of EA stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $134.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.23% since.

Chief Studios Officer Laura Miele sold 785 shares of EA stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $134.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.23% since.

EVP of Strategic Growth Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of EA stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $134.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.23% since.

General Counsel & Corp Sect'y Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of EA stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $145.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.05% since.

Director Jay C Hoag sold 90,000 shares of EA stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $147.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.45% since.

