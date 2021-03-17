Zoominfo Technologies Inc (ZI) CEO Henry Schuck Sold $19.3 million of Shares

CEO of Zoominfo Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Henry Schuck (insider trades) sold 400,000 shares of ZI on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $48.13 a share. The total sale was $19.3 million.
Zoominfo Technologies Inc has a market cap of $19.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.530000 with and P/S ratio of 26.39.
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO, 10% Owner Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZI stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $55.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.21% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 27,787 shares of ZI stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $55.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.25% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,720 shares of ZI stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $48.27. The price of the stock has increased by 0.54% since.
- 10% Owner Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of ZI stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $49.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.31% since.
- 10% Owner Holdings (wa), Llc Do sold 494,000 shares of ZI stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $49.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.31% since.
- COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,019 shares of ZI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $54.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.2% since.
- Director, 10% Owner David Randall Winn sold 1,069,016 shares of ZI stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $55.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.16% since.
