>
Zoominfo Technologies Inc (ZI) CEO Henry Schuck Sold $19.3 million of Shares

March 17, 2021 | About: ZI +0.39%

CEO of Zoominfo Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Henry Schuck (insider trades) sold 400,000 shares of ZI on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $48.13 a share. The total sale was $19.3 million.

Zoominfo Technologies Inc has a market cap of $19.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.530000 with and P/S ratio of 26.39.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZI stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $48.13. The price of the stock has increased by 0.83% since.
  • CEO, 10% Owner Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZI stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $55.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.21% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 27,787 shares of ZI stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $55.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.25% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,720 shares of ZI stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $48.27. The price of the stock has increased by 0.54% since.
  • 10% Owner Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of ZI stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $49.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.31% since.
  • 10% Owner Holdings (wa), Llc Do sold 494,000 shares of ZI stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $49.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.31% since.
  • COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,019 shares of ZI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $54.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.2% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner David Randall Winn sold 1,069,016 shares of ZI stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $55.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.16% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZI, click here

.

