Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Chairman, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor Sold $6.9 million of Shares

Chairman, CEO of Texas Roadhouse Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Wayne Kent Taylor (insider trades) sold 70,000 shares of TXRH on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $98.4 a share. The total sale was $6.9 million.

Texas Roadhouse Inc is a full-service casual dining restaurant chain, offering an assortment of steaks, ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, vegetable plates, hamburgers, salads, and sandwiches. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a market cap of $6.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $97.210000 with a P/E ratio of 216.02 and P/S ratio of 2.85. The dividend yield of Texas Roadhouse Inc stocks is 0.37%. Texas Roadhouse Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 6.60% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of TXRH stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $92.82. The price of the stock has increased by 4.73% since.

Director Gregory N Moore sold 1,300 shares of TXRH stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $87.58. The price of the stock has increased by 11% since.

COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of TXRH stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $89.67. The price of the stock has increased by 8.41% since.

Chief Marketing Officer S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,662 shares of TXRH stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $90. The price of the stock has increased by 8.01% since.

