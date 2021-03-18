Cloudflare Inc (NET) President and COO Michelle Zatlyn Sold $5 million of Shares

President and COO of Cloudflare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michelle Zatlyn (insider trades) sold 66,700 shares of NET on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $74.3 a share. The total sale was $5 million.

Cloudflare Inc has a market cap of $21.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $70.420000 with and P/S ratio of 49.10.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & Chair of the Board, 10% Owner Matthew Prince sold 157,155 shares of NET stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $74.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.6% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 20,000 shares of NET stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $75.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.37% since.

CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 20,000 shares of NET stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $75.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.02% since.

CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 1,168 shares of NET stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $85.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.42% since.

CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 118,832 shares of NET stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $83.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President and COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 66,700 shares of NET stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $74.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.22% since.

President and COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of NET stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $74.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.89% since.

General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of NET stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $75.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.78% since.

President and COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 146,080 shares of NET stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $82.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.73% since.

