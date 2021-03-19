The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sold $643,041 of Shares

CFO of The Trade Desk Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Blake Jeffrey Grayson (insider trades) sold 864 shares of TTD on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $744.26 a share. The total sale was $643,041.

The Trade Desk Inc provides technology platform for ad buyers. It provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams. The Trade Desk Inc has a market cap of $34.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $733.210000 with a P/E ratio of 149.33 and P/S ratio of 43.09. The Trade Desk Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 23.90% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of TTD stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $769.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.68% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of TTD stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $827.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.4% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of TTD stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $835.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.26% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer David Randall Pickles sold 1,649 shares of TTD stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $764.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.07% since.

Director Eric B Paley sold 1,500 shares of TTD stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $820.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.63% since.

Director Eric B Paley sold 3,500 shares of TTD stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $880.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.68% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of TTD stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $900. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.53% since.

