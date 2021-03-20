Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of March 19

The largest insider buys this week were in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL), General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE), Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Oracle director bought 10,242 shares

Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 10,242 shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on March 16 for an average price of $67.27. The share price has fallen 1.5% since then.

Oracle is an American computer technology company that sells database software, enterprise software products and cloud engineered systems. In 2019, the company was the second-largest software company by revenue and market capitalization. It is also a component of the S&P 100. The company has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion; as of March 19, it traded at $66.26.

On March 16, Oracle announced the availability of Java 16, which includes 17 enhancements to the platform aimed at improving developer productivity. The company delivers Java updates every six months to provide a predictable release schedule while offering a steady stream of innovations.

General Electric director bought 5,000 shares

Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) on March 12 for an average price of $12.5. The stock has gained 5.76% since then.

General Electric is an American conglomerate that operates through a variety of segments, including aviation, health care, power, renewable energy, digital industry, venture capital and finance and oil and gas. It is also a component of the S&P 100. The company has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion; as of March 19, it traded at $13.22.

On March 10, General Electric announced that an agreement has been reached to combine its GE Capital Aviation Services business with AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER). The combined company will leverage 100 years of experience in the aviation leasing industry and will simplify GE and allow it to focus on its industrial core.

Crown Castle International director bought 1,180 shares

Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) on March 15 for an average price of $160.99. Since then, the share price has risedn 2.88%.

Crown Castle International is an American wireless communication services company. The company is the United States' largest provider of shared communications infrastructure with more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions. The company has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion; as of March 19, it traded at $165.62.

On Feb. 18, Crown Castle International announced its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.33 per common share. The dividend will be payable on March 31 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15.

Keurig Dr Pepper chief strategy officer bought 37,384 shares

Chief Strategy Officer Justin Whitmore bought 37,384 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) on March 15 for an average price of $33.3. The the stock has gained 2.52% since then.

Keurig Dr Pepper is an American beverage conglomerate. Its East-coast division sells coffee, beverages and Keurig brewers. As of July 2018, the company also sells sodas, juices and other soft drinks from its Dr. Pepper Snapple division in Texas. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion; as of March 19, it traded at $34.14.

On March 9, Keurig Dr Pepper announced that Debra Sandler has been appointed a director of the company's board. Sandler has spent almost 35 years in the consumer and health care industries, with leadership experience in companies that ranged from leading global companies to startups. She is currently the founder and CEO of Mavis Foods LLC.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

