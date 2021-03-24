Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) President and CEO Jeffrey Eckel Sold $2.7 million of Shares

President and CEO of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey Eckel (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of HASI on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $53.89 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides debt and equity financing to energy efficiency and renewable energy markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita has a market cap of $4.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $52.910000 with a P/E ratio of 47.68 and P/S ratio of 28.05. The dividend yield of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita stocks is 2.57%.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of HASI stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $53.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.82% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of HASI stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $55.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.17% since.

EVP & CIO Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of HASI stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $51.9. The price of the stock has increased by 1.95% since.

