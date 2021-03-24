Exelixis Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Exelixis (NAS:EXEL, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $21.87 per share and the market cap of $6.8 billion, Exelixis stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Exelixis is shown in the chart below.

Because Exelixis is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 28.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 19.86% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Exelixis has a cash-to-debt ratio of 24.58, which is in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The overall financial strength of Exelixis is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Exelixis is fair. This is the debt and cash of Exelixis over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Exelixis has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $987.5 million and earnings of $0.35 a share. Its operating margin is 11.14%, which ranks better than 82% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, the profitability of Exelixis is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Exelixis over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Exelixis is 28.9%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -11.4%, which ranks worse than 71% of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Exelixis's ROIC was 10.82, while its WACC came in at 6.80. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Exelixis is shown below: