Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) EVP and CFO Kenneth Tanji Sold $2.7 million of Shares

March 24, 2021 | About: PRU +0.42%

EVP and CFO of Prudential Financial Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kenneth Tanji (insider trades) sold 29,285 shares of PRU on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $90.94 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

Prudential Financial Inc offers annuities, life insurance, retirement plan services, and asset management products to individual and institutional customers in the United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America. Prudential Financial Inc has a market cap of $35.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $88.800000 with and P/S ratio of 0.61. The dividend yield of Prudential Financial Inc stocks is 5.01%.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP and CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of PRU stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $90.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.35% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Senior Vice President Timothy L Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of PRU stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $94.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.64% since.
  • Senior Vice President Nicholas C Silitch sold 8,200 shares of PRU stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $90.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.01% since.

