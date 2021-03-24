>
Skillz Inc (SKLZ) CEO Andrew Paradise Sold $196.1 million of Shares

March 24, 2021 | About: SKLZ -13.98%

CEO of Skillz Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew Paradise (insider trades) sold 8,402,866 shares of SKLZ on 03/23/2021 at an average price of $23.34 a share. The total sale was $196.1 million.

Skillz Inc has a market cap of $7.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $19.990000 with and P/S ratio of 86.90.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of SKLZ stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $23.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.35% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Technology Officer Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of SKLZ stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $23.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.35% since.
  • Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of SKLZ stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $23.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.35% since.
  • Vice President, Legal Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of SKLZ stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $23.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.35% since.
  • Chief Revenue Officer Casey Chafkin sold 1,673,599 shares of SKLZ stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $23.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.35% since.

