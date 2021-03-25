Visa Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Visa (NYSE:V, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $207.54 per share and the market cap of $457.6 billion, Visa stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Visa is shown in the chart below.

Because Visa is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 8.6% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 8.46% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Visa has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.86, which is better than 66% of the companies in Credit Services industry. The overall financial strength of Visa is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Visa is fair. This is the debt and cash of Visa over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Visa has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $21.5 billion and earnings of $4.84 a share. Its operating margin is 64.81%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in Credit Services industry. Overall, the profitability of Visa is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Visa over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Visa's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Credit Services industry%. Visa's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 8.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Credit Services industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Visa's return on invested capital is 17.61, and its cost of capital is 7.44. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Visa is shown below: