Movano Inc (MOVE) CFO Jeremy Cogan Bought $125,000 of Shares

CFO of Movano Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeremy Cogan (insider trades) bought 25,000 shares of MOVE on 03/23/2021 at an average price of $5 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $125,000.

Movano Inc has a market cap of $155.135 million; its shares were traded at around $5.250000 .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jeremy Cogan bought 25,000 shares of MOVE stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $5. The price of the stock has increased by 5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Irrevocable Trust Dvine bought 20,000 shares of MOVE stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $5. The price of the stock has increased by 5% since.

