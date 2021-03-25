Exp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) CEO and Chairman of the Board Glenn Darrel Sanford Sold $965,600 of Shares

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Exp World Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn Darrel Sanford (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of EXPI on 03/23/2021 at an average price of $48.28 a share. The total sale was $965,600.

eXp World Holdings Inc, with its subsidiaries is engaged in cloud-based real estate brokerage operating in 35 states. It provides agents, teams of agents and brokerage-owners with the systems, support, professional development and infrastructure. Exp World Holdings Inc has a market cap of $6.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $45.650000 with a P/E ratio of 221.58 and P/S ratio of 3.88.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $48.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.45% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $56.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.63% since.

CEO of eXp Realty Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $47.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.89% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $46.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.12% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $65.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 30.35% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Daniel Cahir sold 25,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $45.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.5% since.

Director Daniel Cahir sold 25,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $51.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.19% since.

Director Randall D Miles sold 30,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $53.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 14% since.

Director Randall D Miles sold 30,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $58.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 21.43% since.

10% Owner Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $60.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 24.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EXPI, click here