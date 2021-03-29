Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

Instil Bio

Instil Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TIL) CEO, Chairman and 10% Owner Bronson Crouch bought 450,000 shares on March 23 at a price of $20.00. The price of the stock has increased by 35.3% since then.

Instil Bio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company develops cell therapy of autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (NASDAQ:TIL) to treat patients with cancer. Its TIL product candidates in pipeline include ITIL-168 for indications, such as melanoma, cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and cervical cancer; and ITIL-306 (FOLR1) with indications, including gynecological, non-small cell lung cancer and others.

The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion. Its shares traded at $27.06 as of March 26.

On March 23, 2021, the company announced the closing of its initial public offering of 18,400,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $20.00 per share.

10% Owner Vivo Capital Fund IX, L.P. bought 300,000 shares on March 23 at a price of $20. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 35.3%.

Director Nimish P. Shah bought 300,000 shares on March 23 at a price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 35.3% since then.

Director Jack Nielsen bought 300,000 shares on March 23 at a price of $20. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 35.3%.

Director R. Kent McGaughy Jr. bought 450,000 shares on March 23 at a price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 35.3% since then.

10% Owner Curative Ventures V LLC bought 450,000 shares on March 23 at a price of $20. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 35.3%.

Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) CEO Tanya L. Domier bought 27,250 shares on March 19 at a price of $11.07. The price of the stock has increased by 6.96% since then.

Advantage Solutions is a leading business solutions provider to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. Its customizable suite of technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions is designed to help manufacturers and retailers across a broad range of channels drive consumer demand, increase sales and achieve operating efficiencies. The company offers headquarter relationship management, analytics, insights and intelligence, retail services, experiential marketing and digital marketing, among others.

The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion. Its shares traded at $11.84 as of March 26.

Net loss was $138.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $14.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Chief Financial Officer for North America Dean Kaye bought 2,582 shares on March 23 at a price of $11.56. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 2.42%.

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Brian Stevens bought 4,310 shares on March 23 at a price of $11.61. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 1.98%.

President and Chief Commercial Officer Jill L. Griffin bought 4,290 shares on March 23 at a price of $11.63. The price of the stock has increased by 1.81% since then.

Director James M. Kilts bought 64,463 shares on March 22 at a price of $10.89. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 8.72%.

Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 12,000 shares during the past week at the average price of $14.81.

Golub Capital BDC is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company. The company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one-stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. It also invests in second lien and subordinated loans, warrants and minority equity securities in middle-market companies.

The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion. Its shares traded at $15.08 with a price-earnings ratio of 23.24 as of March 26.

For the first fiscal quarter of 2021, net investment income was $39.0 million compared to $32.7 million for the comparable quarter of 2020.

CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares on March 15 at a price of $14.85; 4,000 shares on March 17 at a price of $14.64; 4,000 shares on March 19 at a price of $14.7; 4,000 shares on March 23 at a price of $14.91; and 4,000 shares on March 25 at a price of $14.82. The price of the stock has increased by 1.75% since then.

Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 4,000 shares on March 15 at a price of $14.85; 4,000 shares on March 17 at a price of $14.64; 4,000 shares on March 19 at a price of $14.7.; 4,000 shares on March 23 at a price of $14.91; and 4,000 shares on March 25 at a price of $14.82. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 1.75%.

Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO and Director Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares on March 24 at a price of $9.88. The price of the stock has increased by 0.61% since then.

Adverum Biotechnologies is a U.S.-based clinical-stage gene therapy company. The company is committed to discovering and developing novel medicines that can offer potentially life-changing therapeutic benefits to patients living with rare diseases or diseases of the eye, who currently have limited or burdensome treatment options. Its services are focused on advancing three lead gene therapy programs to address unmet needs in wet age-related macular degeneration and in rare diseases alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and hereditary angioedema. Its leading programs include ADVM-022, ADVM-043 and ADVM-053.

The company has a market cap of $972.09 million. Its shares traded at $9.94 as of March 26.

Net loss was $27.8 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020 compared to $16.1 million for the same period in 2019.

Director Patrick Machado bought 10,000 shares on March 24 at a price of $9.92. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 0.2%.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) President and CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares on March 25 at a price of $35.72. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 5.38%.

Maxar Technologies is an integrated space and geospatial intelligence company with a full range of space technology solutions for commercial and government customers including satellites, Earth imagery, geospatial data and analytics.

The company has a market cap of $2.7 billion. Its shares traded at $37.64 with a price-earnings ratio of 7.54 as of March 26.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $52 million compared to net income of $53 million for the same period in 2019.

For the complete list of stocks bought by their company CEOs, go to: CEO Buys.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.