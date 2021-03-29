>
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2784)  | Author's Website |

5 Guru Stocks Expected to Boost Earnings

Allstate tops the list

March 29, 2021 | About: BK +0.21% BBDO +1.26% CTAS -1.06% ORLY +0.1% ALL +0.8%

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of March 29, the following guru-held companies have positive future earnings estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Allstate

Shares of Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) were trading around $111.86 on Monday.

The property-casualty insurer has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 22.80% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 4.70%. The return on equity of 20.28 and return on assets of 4.6% are outperforming 78% of companies in the insurance industry.

d682acb6b49dd235f559c7b129aef82e.png

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% of outstanding shares, followed by Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.03%.

O'Reilly Automotive

On Monday, O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was trading around $485.29 per share.

With a market cap of $34.07 billion, the company provides aftermarket automotive parts, tools and accessories. It has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed 22.90% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 14.37%. The ROE of 450.52% and ROA of 15.2% are outperforming 95% of companies in the retail - cyclical industry.

5686f87b314c59b8a8e703e5de62d945.png

Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 2.54% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments with 1.17% and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.52%.

Cintas

Shares of Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAS) were trading around $333.01 per share on Monday.

With a market cap of $34.98 billion, the business services company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 24.80% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 11.29%. The ROE of 28.17% and ROA of 12.22% are outperforming 91% of companies in the business services industry.

d30f83a22c47cc75c9b08241cbee7b02.png

Pioneer Investments is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.11% of outstanding shares, followed by Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05% and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

Bank Bradesco

Bank Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO) was trading around $4.16 per share on Monday.

The Brazilian bank has a market cap of $36.77 billion and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. Its earnings per share have declined 2.50% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 13.90%. While the ROE of 5.39% is underperforming the industry, the ROA of 1.06% is outperforming 70% of companies in the banks industry.

2036f4b7a26ed1dce998f14733e80886.png

Bank of New York Mellon

On Monday, Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK) was trading around $44.37 per share.

With a market cap of $38.91 billion, the investment company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 1% over the last three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 7.30%. While the return on equity of 7.87% is outperforming the industry, the return on assets of 0.83% is underperforming 54% of companies in the asset management industry.

f16d64dab8885ec328d1410611bef131.png

With 8.16% of outstanding shares, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Dodge & Cox with 6.92% and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.06%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


