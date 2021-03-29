5 Retailers Trading With Low Price-Earnings Ratios

As of March 29, the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, found that the following guru-owned retailers have low price-earnings ratios. While some of them are great value investments, others may need to be researched more carefully, according to the discounted cash flow calculator.

Dick's Sporting Goods

With a market cap of $6.62 billion, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has a price-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a price-book ratio of 2.83. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $107.89 while trading at $73.88.

The stock has climbed 284.55% over the past 12 months and is now 8.93% below its 52-week high and 448.89% above its 52-week low.

The company, which retails athletic apparel, footwear and sports equipment, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 27.07% and return on assets of 7.16% are outperforming 82% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.53 is below the industry median of 0.57.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.52% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.34% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%.

Qurate Retail

With a $4.70 billion market cap, Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 4.01. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $42.21 while trading at $11.51.

The share price has risen 184.51% over the past 12 months and is now 59.55% below the 52-week high and 191.39% above the 52-week low.

The company, which operates in the video and online commerce industry, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 27.18% and return on assets of 7.14% are outperforming 82% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.12.

Murphy USA

With a market cap of $3.77 billion, Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 10.57. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $351.79 while trading at $138.19.

Shares have risen 58.94% over the past 12 months and are now 4.09% below the 52-week high and 75.49% above the 52-week low.

The company, which operates a chain of gas stations, has a GuruFocus profitability rank of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 46.54% and return on assets of 14.19% are outperforming 94% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.16.

Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder with 3.17% of outstanding shares, followed by Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05%.

The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has a market cap of $3.10 billion and is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 11.03. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $52.14 while trading at $21.85.

Shares have climbed 897.72% over the past 12 months and are now trading 2.54% below the 52-week high and 2,085% above the 52-week low.

The arts and crafts specialty retailer has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The company's return on assets of 7.07% is outperforming 82% of competitors in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.28.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.88% of outstanding shares, followed by Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.35% and Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has a market cap of $2.12 billion. Its shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 8.25. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $36.29 while trading at $23.59.

Shares have not changed over the past 12 months and are currently 15.75% below the 52-week high and 95.77% above the 52-week low.

The company, which retails sporting goods and outdoor recreation products, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of 21.13% and return on assets of 5.9% are underperforming 79% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with the cash-debt ratio of 0.33.

Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 1.95% of outstanding shares, followed by Heebner with 0.67% and Jones with 0.13%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

